FINAL FAREWELL: Heartfelt goodbyes from family and friends at President George H.W. Bush funeral

The life and public service of the nation's 41st president were celebrated with praise and humor at Washington National Cathedral on Wednesday as three former presidents looked on and a fourth - George W. Bush - eulogized his dad, the last president to fight in World War II.

The congregation, populated with foreign leaders and diplomats, Americans of high office, and others touched by Bush's life, rose for the arrival of the casket, accompanied by clergy of faiths from around the world. In their row together, President Donald Trump and former Presidents Barack Obama, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton stood with their spouses and all placed their hands over their hearts.

The national funeral service caps three days of remembrance in Washington before Bush's remains return to Texas on Wednesday and his burial Thursday.

Here are some of the most memorable moments from Wednesday's funeral:

President George H.W. Bush is honored with a 21 gun salute as his casket leaves the Capitol Rotunda.
Honoring President George HW Bush: 21 gun salute



President Trump shook hands with Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, who greeted him by saying "Good morning." Trump did not shake hands with Bill and Hillary Clinton, who looked straight ahead.
Pres. Donald Trump and Melania arrive at funeral



In a sweet show of friendship, George W. Bush appears to sneak Michelle Obama a piece of candy at the state funeral for his father, George H.W. Bush.
George W. Bush appeared to sneak candy to Michelle Obama at the state funeral for his father, Pres. George HW Bush



Lauren and Ashley Walker Bush gave the first reading for their grandfather's funeral.
Lauren and Ashley Walker Bush gave the first reading at the state funeral service for former President George H.W. Bush.


Former Pres. George W. Bush got emotional remembering his late parents: "Dad taught us all what it means to be a great husband. He married his sweetheart. He adored her. He laughed and cried with her. He was dedicated to her totally."
President George W. Bush says that all his father really wanted to do was hold his mom's hand again after she passed away.



Just before ending his eulogy, Bush 43 briefly broke down in tears.
George W. Bush cries during eulogy for his father



Jim Baker cried as his visit during Pres. George HW Bush's final moments was referenced during the state funeral.
Jim Baker cried as his visit during Pres. George HW Bush's final moments was referenced during the state funeral

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
