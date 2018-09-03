EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4135648" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An anti-violence demonstration scheduled for Monday planned to shut down a part of the Kennedy Expressway aiming to disrupt traffic to O'Hare International Airport.

A dozen people were arrested Monday following an anti-violence demonstration that had planned to shut down a part of the Kennedy Expressway near O'Hare, Illinois State Police say.ISP warned demonstrators that anyone who attempted to enter the expressway would be arrested.Rev. Gregory Livingston, who organized the march, urged demonstrators to be peaceful and said that anyone who wanted to be arrested should make a single file line. Livingston was then arrested by police.The Coalition for a New Chicago planned to shut down the Kennedy Expressway at 11:30 a.m., then march to O'Hare in part to put pressure on Mayor Rahm Emanuel. They gathered at Cumberland and the Kennedy Expressway.There was a very large police presence and authorities say this was a finely coordinated effort between the city of Chicago, Park Ridge police and the Illinois State Police.Protesters say their goal is to block both sides of the Kennedy and inconvenience people so that they will be heard.Law enforcement told ABC7 that they plan to dissuade people from going on to the expressway.Mayor Emanuel has said in the past that people in the city rely on O'Hare and Midway for economic and job opportunities, so he believes the message shouldn't be sent in a way that would disturb their livelihoods.Law enforcement geared up early to handle protesters who plan to shut down the Kennedy Expressway and disrupt traffic in and out of O'Hare airport Monday. The demonstrators aim to bring attention to the city's gun violence problem and they're prepared to be arrested."In order to get the attention and the ears that we need for the people's needs we have to perform some kind of massive action," said Rev. Gregory Livingston, the president of the Coalition for a New Chicago.The group organized by Rev. Livingston is sending a message to Mayor Rahm Emanuel demanding better job opportunities and schools for those living on the city's South and West sides. They also want a face-to-face meeting with the mayor."Rahm is inaccessible, and not a people person. He runs from the people and we're just gonna chase him until we get him as long as he's getting a pay check, because that's the taxpayer's money," Livingston said.Livingston's Coalition is one of the groups behind last month's Lake Shore Drive shut down and march to Wrigley. Today a few hundred may be on hand to demonstrate. The Illinois State Police have not released any details about how they plan to deal with today's act of civil disobedience, but Park Ridge Police say traffic should be able to flow."The city of Chicago, the Illinois State Police and Park Ridge all have significant resources to dissuade people from going on to the expressway and hopefully it won't come to the point where there would be arrests," said Park Ridge Police Deputy Chief of Operations Duane Mellema.Meanwhile, some residents don't believe this is the way to send a message."The mayor is doing all his best trying to fix the problem that we have, which is the violence. And trying to create traffic and inconvenience everybody using the Kennedy I think doesn't help the cause," said area resident Mohammed Abukar.Reverend Gregory Livingston is leading the Coalition, which was one of the groups behind last month's Lake Shore Drive shut down and march to Wrigley.Livingston wants to bring attention to the incessant violence in the city. He is also demanding economic investment on the South and West sides commensurate with downtown and North Side planning and a face to face sit down with the mayor."There has to be some pain. There has to be some messiness. There's no way around it, but there's great joy on the other side," Rev. Livingston said.That messiness could have a major impact on your day if you plan to head out to O'Hare. People, possibly in the hundreds, will start gathering near the Cumberland Avenue exit at 11:30 a.m., then the march will get underway closer to noon.The Illinois State Police said they have a plan of action in place, but they would not be specific about the details. They do say that traffic shouldn't be interrupted.