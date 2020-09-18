chicago fire department

Lightfoot, aldermen sign new CFD contract, saving Chicago $10M, mayor's office says

Alderman Andre Vasquez, Alderwoman Susan Sadlowski Garza and President of CFD Local 2 Union Jim Tracy attend Friday ceremony
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other city officials gathered Friday morning to sign a new contract for Chicago firefighters.

City Council ratified the collective bargaining agreement last month, and it comes on the heels of agreements with the Public Safety Employees Union Unit II and the unions representing the police sergeants, lieutenants and captains.

Covering more than 5,000 firefighters and paramedics, the Local 2 contract encompasses the time period July 2017 through June 2021 and will give members of the Chicago Fire Department raises in line with those awarded to other public safety units, while saving the city about $10 million due to a number of reforms, the mayor's office said.

The reforms include requiring active members to contribute an additional 1.5% of their salaries toward healthcare costs. While preserving eligibility for retiree health care at age 55, the new agreement also requires future retirees between the ages of 55 and 60 to contribute 3% and those between 60 to 62 to contribute 1.5% of their retirement annuity toward their benefit.

