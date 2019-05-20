New Chicago City Council sworn in at Lori Lightfoot inauguration

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5309013" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Twelve new members of Chicago's City Council will take their oaths Friday morning, along with Mayor-Elect Lori Lightfoot.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Twelve new members of Chicago's City Council took thier oaths for the first time Friday at the inauguration of Lori Lightfoot, who will be the city's next mayor.The face of City Council is changing. There will now be 12 Latino members, the most in the council's history. Six of the 12 identify themselves as Democratic Socialists, which makes the City Council lean much more to the left.They are pushing a very aggressive agenda, which includes raising real-estate transfer tax on the wealthy to pay for the homeless. As Chicago's new mayor, Lightfoot will have to delicately balance their agenda with her own, as well as that of the council's old guard.Lightfoot has already shaken up the committee structure, by choosing reform Alderman Scott Waguespack as her finance chair.Friday will be a day of celebration for all City Council members, but especially for the new aldermen taking their oaths for the first time."I've been in the council for a long time. I kind of know the personas. We look forward to working with everybody and really making sure that the aldermen are respected and obviously the mayor is respected," said Alderman Tom Tunney (44th Ward)."First Ward residents are very hopeful particularly when we see the values she's stated around transparency, accountability, equity. These are the values that I lean on, that I was elected on. To have a partner who is interested in turning these into policies, it has shifted the direction of our community. That is something to be very hopeful about," said Daniel La Spata (1st Ward).Her first order of business will be about aldermanic prerogative - limiting aldermanic prerogative. Already, that is extremely controversial on the City Council floor.