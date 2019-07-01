New Indiana laws taking effect July 1 include education funding, guns in church, right to refuse abortion

Hundreds of new Indiana laws take effect Monday, July 1.Here is a look at just a few.House Enrolled Act 1001, provides $753 million towards education funding. While it will not necessarily to go toward paying teachers more, the school districts will have the option to decide how to spend that money.Another new law focuses on gun rights. Those who are authorized to carry a firearm will now be allowed to bring them into Indiana churches as long as the facility allows it.The right to refuse abortion care due to moral or religious objections is now extended to nurses, pharmacists and medical assistants through the Conscience Protection law. Doctors, hospital and clinic workers already have that right.