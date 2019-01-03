POLITICS

Lauren Underwood, Sean Casten, Chuy Garcia to be sworn in to Congress Thursday

New members of Congress will be sworn in Thursday and they include three new representatives from Chicago and the western suburbs.

By
WASHINGTON (WLS) --
The first order of business in the House will be tackling the partial government shutdown, now entering its 13th day.

Dealing with the government shutdown is a weighty way to begin their congressional careers, but for Jesus Chuy Garcia (D-IL 4), Lauren Underwood (D-IL 14) and Sean Casten (D-IL 6)Thursday is a big, and exciting day.

"I'm extremely excited to be part of this new freshman class and this historic Congress that is coming here under very unusual circumstances," Garcia.

Garcia arrived in town just Wednesday night, but for his two freshman colleagues, it was move-in day.

All three will be planning having open houses in their offices Thursday before they head over to the Capitol chamber for their official swearing-in at 11 a.m. Central Time to begin their terms in Congress.
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
