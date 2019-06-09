Newsviews: League of Women Voters Of Illinois

As we mark that milestone, the League of Women Voters of Illinois is also looking ahead to its own 100th anniversary next year.
The organization works to improve government at all levels and to engage citizens in the decisions that impact their lives.
Here to discuss the League's work, as well as next year's anniversary celebration and more is Audra Wilson, Executive Director of the League of Women Voters of Illinois.
League of Women Voters of Illinois 2019 Annual Luncheon:
Rhetoric vs. Reality: Why the Time is Now for Equal Pay
DATE: Tuesday, August 6, 2019
TIME: 12 P.M. - 2 P.M.
LOCATION: Metropolitan Club of Chicago