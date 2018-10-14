NEWSVIEWS

Newsviews: Candidates for Illinois' 10th Congressional District

CHICAGO (WLS) --
In preparation for the mid-term election, Newsviews is profiling several political races in Illinois. This week we're looking at the race for Illinois 10th' Congressional District.

Our guests are Democratic Rep. Brad Schneider and his Republican challenger, Douglas Bennett.
WATCH: Democratic Rep. Brad Schneider
Democratic Rep. Brad Schneider has served the 10th District since 2017 and previously held the position from 2013 through 2015. He's also a management consultant.



Democratic Rep. Brad Schneider has served the 10th District since 2017 and previously held the position from 2013 through 2015. He's also a management consultant.
WATCH: Republican candidate Douglas Bennett
Republican candidate Douglas Bennett is a historian and mathematician. He's also a computer consultant.



Republican candidate Douglas Bennett is a historian and mathematician. He's also a computer consultant.
