Newsviews: Chicago mayoral candidates Gery Chico, Jerry Joyce & Susana Mendoza

Our guests this week are three of the 14 candidates running for Chicago mayor. Election day is February 26, 2019.Jerry Joyce is a small business owner and attorney who has worked for the Cook County State's Attorney's office.This is his first run for office, but he's not a stranger to politics. His father, Jeremiah Joyce, was an alderman and state senator.Gery Chico is an attorney making his second run for Chicago mayor. His background includes serving as Chief of Staff for former Mayor Richard M. Daley.Chico went on to lead the Chicago Board of Education and was board chairman for the City Colleges of Chicago.Susana Mendoza is the current Illinois comptroller, an office she's held since December 2016. Before that, she served six terms in the Illinois House of Representatives, serving residents on Chicago's southwest side. She was also Chicago city clerk.