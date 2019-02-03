NEWSVIEWS

Newsviews: Chicago mayoral candidates Gery Chico, Jerry Joyce & Susana Mendoza

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Our guests this week are three of the 14 candidates running for Chicago mayor. Election day is February 26, 2019.

WATCH: Interview with Chicago mayoral candidate Jerry Joyce
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago mayoral candidate Jerry Joyce is a small business owner and attorney.


Jerry Joyce is a small business owner and attorney who has worked for the Cook County State's Attorney's office.

This is his first run for office, but he's not a stranger to politics. His father, Jeremiah Joyce, was an alderman and state senator.

WATCH: Interview with Gery Chico, candidate for Chicago mayor
EMBED More News Videos

Gery Chico is an attorney making his second run for Chicago mayor.


Gery Chico is an attorney making his second run for Chicago mayor. His background includes serving as Chief of Staff for former Mayor Richard M. Daley.

Chico went on to lead the Chicago Board of Education and was board chairman for the City Colleges of Chicago.

WATCH: Interview with Chicago mayoral candidate Susana Mendoza
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago mayoral candidate Susana Mendoza is the current Illinois comptroller, an office she's held since December 2016.


Susana Mendoza is the current Illinois comptroller, an office she's held since December 2016. Before that, she served six terms in the Illinois House of Representatives, serving residents on Chicago's southwest side. She was also Chicago city clerk.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicschicago mayor election
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEWSVIEWS
Newsviews: Chicago mayoral candidates Willie Wilson and La Shawn Ford
Newsviews: Candidates for Chicago mayor Bob Fioretti & John Kozlar
Candidates for Chicago mayor Amara Enyia and Paul Vallas
Newsviews: City Colleges of Chicago
Newsviews: Chicago Survivors
More newsviews
POLITICS
Va. Gov. Northam admits to previous blackface incident but says he is not in racist photo, will not resign
Weekend Watch: The Better Government Association launches one-stop-shop for Chicago municipal election
'Choosing greatness': Trump's State of the Union aims for a unifying tone
Virginia governor apologizes after racist yearbook image emerges
More Politics
Top Stories
7 wounded, 2 fatally, outside Grand Crossing bar in drive-by mass shooting
Police: Officer death being investigated as possible suicide
3 wounded in shooting outside BP gas station in West Town
Poll: Most Americans want the Rams to win Super Bowl LIII
1 deputy killed, another injured following standoff in Ohio
Navy pilot remembered in first all-female flyover during funeral
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with patchy drizzle Sunday
Officers removed from Chicago school after stun gun used on student
Show More
Family seeks answers after man, 60, found dead in garbage can on South Side
Missing Northwestern University student found safe
South Shore trains to resume Sunday; Metra Electric to start limited service
Lawyers: NYC inmates stuck in dark, freezing cells
Jussie Smollett says he 'will only stand for love' in return to stage after attack
More News