EMBED >More News Videos ABC7's Newsviews sat down with Chicago mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot.

Two more candidates for Chicago mayor, Lori Lightfoot and Bill Daley, sat down with Newsviews.Bill Daley was U.S. Commerce Secretary under President Bill Clinton and served as White House Chief of Staff during the Obama administration.Lightfoot is a former assistant U.S. attorney in the criminal division. She also served as president of the Chicago Police Board, which handles cases of alleged police misconduct.