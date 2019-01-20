Newsviews: Chicago mayoral candidates Willie Wilson and La Shawn Ford

La Shawn Ford and Willie Wilson sat down with Newsviews this week.
This is businessman and philanthropist Willie Wilson's second run for mayor. He challenged Rahm Emanuel in 2015. He's been a McDonald's franchise owner, hosts a gospel music program and founded a medical supply company.
La Shawn Ford is an Illinois State Representative and real estate broker. He's spent six years teaching social studies in the Chicago Public Schools. Ford has said that the city can "move forward, grow and prosper only when all of Chicago is doing well."