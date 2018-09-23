NEWSVIEWS

Newsviews: Illinois' 8th Congressional race

EMBED </>More Videos

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi discusses the upcoming election.

Summer's over, and in preparation for the mid-term election, Newsviews will profile several political races.

First, we're talking with the candidates in Illinois' 8th Congressional race. The district covers parts of Cook, DuPage and Kane counties.

The incumbent is Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi. He has served as a Special Assistant Attorney General for the state and as Illinois Deputy Treasurer.

Krishnamoorthi was elected to Congress in November 2016.

Challenging Krishnamoorthi is Republican J.D. Diganvker. He's a small businessman who immigrated to the United States from India in 1995.

EMBED More News Videos

Candidate JD Diganvker discusses the upcoming Congressional election.



Diganvker said he's running to give a voice to hard working, middle-class Americans.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsnewsviews2018-electionelection 2018
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEWSVIEWS
Newsviews: Job search advice for college seniors
Newsviews: Suicide prevention
Newsviews: Bernard Cherkasov
Newsviews: Loaves and Fishes Community Pantry
More newsviews
POLITICS
Attorneys return to court Monday over Stormy Daniels agreement
Kavanaugh's accuser accepts request to speak to Judiciary Committee next week, lawyers say
Lawyers for Kavanaugh accuser say she accepts request to speak to Judiciary Committee next week
Weekend Watch: Transparency and Chicago City Council Committee meetings
More Politics
Top Stories
Baby boy dead after West Englewood house fire
1 killed, 13 wounded Saturday in city shootings
Driver swerves into building after shots fired on Near North Side
Dead fish strewn across NC interstate after Florence flood recedes
Van crashes into Harvey firehouse
Wrong-way driver charged with drunken driving on Indiana Toll Road near Hammond
$18M worth of cocaine found inside boxes of donated bananas
Man in critical condition after Uptown stabbing
Show More
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex hid memento of couple's first date in wedding outfit
Blindness won't stop high school running back Adonis Watt
CFD prepares for Van Dyke trial verdict
Kavanaugh's accuser accepts request to speak to Judiciary Committee next week, lawyers say
More News