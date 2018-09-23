Newsviews: Illinois' 8th Congressional race

First, we're talking with the candidates in Illinois' 8th Congressional race. The district covers parts of Cook, DuPage and Kane counties.
The incumbent is Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi. He has served as a Special Assistant Attorney General for the state and as Illinois Deputy Treasurer.
Krishnamoorthi was elected to Congress in November 2016.
Challenging Krishnamoorthi is Republican J.D. Diganvker. He's a small businessman who immigrated to the United States from India in 1995.
Diganvker said he's running to give a voice to hard working, middle-class Americans.