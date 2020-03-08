newsviews

Newsviews: Understanding Illinois Primary system; voting at Cook County Jail

By Kay Cesinger
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Primary is March 17.

However, Governor J.B. Pritzker has suggested the state should be the first in the country to vote saying our population better reflects the diversity of the U.S. more than Iowa and New Hampshire.

Iowa currently holds the country's firs caucus and New Hampshire holds the first primary election.

DePaul University's School of Public Service Professor, Nick Kachiroubas stopped by ABC7 to talk about how the Illinois primary election system works.

Some of those voting in the Illinois primary are people being held at the Cook County Jail. Our next guest, Stevie Valles, is the Executive Director of Chicago Votes, a voting rights and education group.

Chicago Votes helped spearhead legislation that brought a polling place to the Cook County Jail for the weekends of March 7 and March 14 so pretrial detainees can still get the chance to vote.

Valles stopped by ABC7 to talk about voter education and registration.

