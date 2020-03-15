Politics

Newsviews: Illinois Primary

By Kay Cesinger
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Concerns about the novel coronavirus are having an impact for next Tuesday's 2020 Illinois primary.

Governor JB Prritzker announced the Illinois Primary will go on as planned during this pandemic.

Governor JB Prritzker announced the Illinois Primary will go on as planned during the COVID-19 pandemic.



He urged residents not to wait until Election Day and to take advantage of early voting to avoid crowds.

That's just one of the issues in the mix as people across the state prepare to head to the polls Tuesday to vote in the presidential, congressional and local primaries.

Governor JB Prritzker announced the Illinois Primary will go on as planned during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Twyla Blackmond-Larnell, a political science professor at Loyola University, and Wayne Steger, a political science professor at Depaul University, stopped by ABC7 to talk about how the Illinois Primary election.
