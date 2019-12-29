Newsviews: Recreational Marijuana Becomes Legal In Illinois

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5796788" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The new year will bring some big changes in Illinois law when recreational marijuana sales start on January 1, 2020.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The new year will bring some big changes in Illinois law when recreational marijuana sales start on January 1, 2020.There are some restrictions Illinois residents need to know about.Adults must be aged 21 and over to purchase and use marijuana, and marijuana must be purchased at a dispensary.Toi Hutchinson, the senior adviser to Governor JB Prtzker for cannabis control, stopped by ABC7 to explain what residents can expect when becomes legal on Jan. 1."We'll have places open and ready for business by 6 a.m.," Hutchinson said. "We think we're going to have between 30 and 35 dispensaries that'll be open on that day."This will be the first time in almost 80 years that cannabis won't be illegal anymore, at least at the state level, Hutchinson said.Dina Rollman, Senior Vice President of Government and Regulatory Affairs for Green Thumb Industries, also stopped by ABC7 to describe the retail experience and what customers will encounter at marijuana dispensaries.