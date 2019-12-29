newsviews

Newsviews: Recreational Marijuana Becomes Legal In Illinois

By Kay Cesinger
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The new year will bring some big changes in Illinois law when recreational marijuana sales start on January 1, 2020.

There are some restrictions Illinois residents need to know about.

WATCH: Newsviews Part 1
EMBED More News Videos

The new year will bring some big changes in Illinois law when recreational marijuana sales start on January 1, 2020.



Adults must be aged 21 and over to purchase and use marijuana, and marijuana must be purchased at a dispensary.

Toi Hutchinson, the senior adviser to Governor JB Prtzker for cannabis control, stopped by ABC7 to explain what residents can expect when becomes legal on Jan. 1.

"We'll have places open and ready for business by 6 a.m.," Hutchinson said. "We think we're going to have between 30 and 35 dispensaries that'll be open on that day."

WATCH: Newsviews Part 2
EMBED More News Videos

The new year will bring some big changes in Illinois law when recreational marijuana sales start on January 1, 2020.



This will be the first time in almost 80 years that cannabis won't be illegal anymore, at least at the state level, Hutchinson said.

Dina Rollman, Senior Vice President of Government and Regulatory Affairs for Green Thumb Industries, also stopped by ABC7 to describe the retail experience and what customers will encounter at marijuana dispensaries.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Illinois Weed Legalization Guide

Illinois Weed Legalization Guide: Will your city or town sell marijuana?

Illinois medical marijuana dispensaries issued 'same-site' licenses to sell recreational weed

Chicago cannabis coordinator lays out do's and don'ts for legal weed in 2020
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsillinoismarijuananewsviewsbusinessretail
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NEWSVIEWS
Newsviews: My Block My Hood My City
Newsviews: From Student to Principal
Newsviews: Chinese American Service League
Newsviews: Jobs in Illinois' Recreational Marijuana Industry
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 2 dozen displaced after Ind. apartment fire: officials
Man, 20, critical after being shot in head at South Shore party: police
21 shot, 4 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Police respond to 'active threat' at Texas church
13-year-old girl killed, 2 hurt in mall parking lot shooting
5 people stabbed during Hanukkah celebration in rabbi's home
12-year-old saves baby brother from apparent kidnapping
Show More
'The holiday season has a different meaning now," Dispatcher helps deliver baby over 911 call
News Fix: New law raises tobacco purchasing age to 21 across US
Under weight of family tragedy, LSU coach crafts big win
Chicago AccuWeather: Morning showers, mostly cloudy Sunday
Son of Detroit Lions WR Marvin Jones dies
More TOP STORIES News