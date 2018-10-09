POLITICS

Nikki Haley resigning as US ambassador to UN

Nikki Haley speaks during a Security Council meeting, Friday, June 1, 2018 at United Nations headquarters. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

WASHINGTON --
U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is tendering her resignation, two sources tell the AP, marking the latest shake-up in the turbulent Trump administration just weeks before the midterm election.

Trump tweeted that he has a "big announcement with my friend Ambassador Nikki Haley in the Oval Office at 10:30 a.m."

Congressional and Trump administration officials told the AP that Haley plans to resign. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak on the record ahead of Trump's announcement. They did not provide a reason.

Haley was appointed to the U.N. post in November 2016 and last month coordinated Trump's second trip to the United Nations, including his first time chairing the U.N. Security Council.

Before she was named by Trump to her U.N. post, Haley was governor of South Carolina, the first woman to hold the post. She was re-elected in 2014.

Last month Haley wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post discussing her policy disagreements but also her pride in working for Trump. It came in response to an anonymous essay in The New York Times by a senior administration official that alleged there to be a secret "resistance" effort from the right in Trump's administration and that there were internal discussions of invoking the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office.

"I proudly serve in this administration, and I enthusiastically support most of its decisions and the direction it is taking the country," Haley wrote. "But I don't agree with the president on everything."

As governor, she developed a national reputation as a racial conciliator who led the charge to bring down the Confederate flag at the Statehouse and guided South Carolina through one of its darkest moments, the massacre at a black church.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsunited nationsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Kanye West to meet with President Trump at White House Thursday
Kavanaugh to hear first arguments as Supreme Court justice
Newsviews: Candidates for Illinois' 4th Congressional District
Kavanaugh confirmed, quickly sworn in
More Politics
Top Stories
Woman pushing car killed in Streamwood crash
Metra MDW switch problem at Roselle causing major delays
Police: 3 CPD officers assaulted, locked inside Englewood home
Amazon holding job fair Tuesday, looking to fill 6,000 Chicago area positions
Police release sketch of suspect who exposed himself in Oak Lawn
Boy, 16, shot to death in Montclare
Hurricane Michael Live Tracker: Category 2 storm heading toward Florida coast
Photo of late husband stolen from woman's cart at Walmart
Show More
Kanye West to meet with President Trump at White House Thursday
Kavanaugh to hear first arguments as Supreme Court justice
Mega Millions jackpot at $470M ahead of tonight's drawing
Here are your 2018 AMA nominees
More News