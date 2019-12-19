Impeachment

No Republicans vote to impeach Trump; Tulsi Gabbard votes 'present'

WASHINGTON -- No Republicans voted to impeach President Donald Trump.

As the House voted Wednesday evening, the tally fell largely along party lines, with the few defections all on the Democratic side.

The House voted 230-197-1 on the first article, abuse of power. Two Democrats voted against: Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, who is considering switching parties to become a Republican, and Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota.

Those two lawmakers and freshman Democratic Rep. Jared Golden of Maine also voted against the second article, obstruction of Congress.

Conservative Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, who left the GOP to become an independent, voted to impeach Trump on both charges.

Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, a presidential candidate, voted present on both.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsimpeachmentrepublicanshouse of representativesdemocratspresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
IMPEACHMENT
Impeachment process: What's next for President Trump, Congress, US?
House votes to impeach President Donald Trump
Legacy moment: Pelosi leads 'somber' Trump impeachment
Trump impeached while holding campaign rally in Battle Creek, Mich.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House votes to impeach President Donald Trump
Impeachment process: What's next for President Trump, Congress, US?
3 arrested in 'sophisticated' retail theft ring: Wilmette PD
A Holiday Mystery: Naperville residents say a lonesome tree is mysteriously lit every year
Girl, 4, returns to Chicago Heights day care after shooting left her blind
Cook County sheriff promotes scent kits for people at risk of going missing
'Hospital of horrors': Lawsuit alleges child abuse, cover-up at North Side psychiatric hospital
Show More
Ordinance to delay recreational marijuana sales fails
Judge sets Chicago man free after 29 years in prison
Chicago museum to launch Martin Luther King Jr. virtual reality exhibit
Trump impeached while holding campaign rally in Battle Creek, Mich.
Driver attacked by victims' mom at prison sentencing in deaths of 3 siblings at Ind. bus stop
More TOP STORIES News