Politics

Notre Dame, University of Michigan to host 2020 presidential debates

WASHINGTON -- The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates has announced sites and dates for three presidential debates and one vice presidential debate, to be held just weeks before Election Day in 2020.

The presidential debates are set for Sept. 29 at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana; Oct. 15 at the University of Michigan, and Oct. 22 at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

One vice presidential debate has been scheduled, for Oct. 7 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

The commission says that to qualify for the debates, candidates must appear on enough state ballots to have a mathematical chance of winning a majority in the Electoral College, and have at least 15 percent support nationally in five national polls chosen in advance by the commission.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdebateu.s. & world2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Freeze warning issued for western Chicago suburbs Saturday
Calumet City mall reopens after 2 injured in drive-by shooting Police search for gunman
Chicago gets set for marathon weekend
Oak Lawn village manager arrested in hit-and-run, 1 critically injured
Hillary Clinton honored in hometown at 'Trailblazing Women of Park Ridge' exhibit preview
Gun charge filed in pursuit where officer was struck by squad car
2,411 total fetal remains discovered in abortion doc's belongings : AG
Show More
Body found washed up on Northerly Island: police
Boy killed in West Pullman shooting: police
Chicago AccuWeather: Rain will stop but temps will fall
Amazon to open 500-job fulfillment center in Channahon
1 dead as Southern California brush fire damages homes, prompts evacuations
More TOP STORIES News