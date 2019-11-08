politics

NRA drops lawsuit over San Francisco's 'terrorist' label

By JANIE HAR
SAN FRANCISCO -- The National Rifle Association has withdrawn its lawsuit against San Francisco over the city's resolution labeling the gun-rights group a "terrorist organization."

Lawyers for the NRA filed a notice of dismissal Thursday in U.S. District Court of Northern California.

City Attorney Dennis Herrera said in a statement that he's pleased the organization "backed down on its frivolous lawsuit" to silence the politically liberal city.

The NRA's lawyer, William A. Brewer III, said in a statement that the group had achieved its goals.

The resolution contends the lobby uses its power to incite gun owners to acts of violence. It was nonbinding and did not require the city to investigate vendors' ties to the NRA as the organization claimed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscalifornialawsuitgun lawsnrau.s. & worldpoliticsguns
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
POLITICS
Friday marks 25 years since Willis family crash
Former Twitter employees charged in Saudi spy scandal
Dems take control in Penn. county for first time since Civil War
Dems flip Virginia; Kentucky governor race too close to call
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Uncle fatally shot by attacker sexually assaulting niece in Burnside
Former LAPD chief to take over for Supt. Johnson on interim basis, sources say
Suspect arrested weeks after disappearance of Alabama student
Boy, 14, riding in car shot in head in Albany Park
3 children among 5 hurt in West Side crash
What is the impact of second-hand fumes from vaping?
Friday marks 25 years since Willis family crash
Show More
From Gary to Texas: Brothers battle Mexican cartels shipping drugs across border
Prosecutors allege man killed south suburban cardiologist over unpaid rent
Cloud over CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson's final days
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, cold Friday
CBP patrols river at Mexico border to enforce immigration law, keeps drugs out of US
More TOP STORIES News