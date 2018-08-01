Below is a full list of Obama's endorsements:

Former President Barack Obama is endorsing Democrat J.B. Pritzker for Illinois governor. He's also backing Kwame Raoul for attorney general and three Illinois Democrats looking to unseat GOP congressmen.Obama announced his first midterm endorsements Wednesday and said he expects to campaign for several of them this fall.The three Democratic U.S. House candidates Obama endorsed are Sean Casten, who's running against Rep. Peter Roskam; Brendan Kelly, who's challenging Rep. Mike Bost and Lauren Underwood, who's trying to unseat Rep. Randy Hultgren.Underwood is among several endorsed candidates who previously worked in the Obama administration or for his campaign.Pritzker faces GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner, Libertarian Kash Jackson and Conservative Party candidate Sam McCann this fall.Raoul is running against Republican Erika Harold.Obama's endorsements include more than 80 candidates across 14 states.Gavin Newsom (Governor)Eleni Kounalakis (Lt. Governor)Josh Harder (U.S. House, CA-10)TJ Cox (U.S. House, CA-21)Katie Hill (U.S. House, CA-25)Katie Porter (U.S. House, CA-45)Harley Rouda (U.S. House, CA-48)Mike Levin (U.S. House, CA-49)Ammar Campa-Najjar (U.S. House, CA-50)Buffy Wicks (State Assembly, District 15)Jared Polis (Governor)Dianne Primavera (Lt. Governor)Phil Weiser (Attorney General)Jena Griswold (Secretary of State)Tammy Story (State Senate, District 16)Jessie Danielson (State Senate, District 20)Brittany Pettersen (State Senate, District 22)Faith Winter (State Senate, District 24)Dylan Roberts (State House, District 26)Dafna Michaelson Jenet (State House, District 30)Shannon Bird (State House, District 35)Rochelle Galindo (State House, District 50)Julie McCluskie (State House, District 61)Stacey Abrams (Governor)Sarah Riggs Amico (Lt. Governor)Matthew Wilson (State House, District 80)Shelly Hutchinson (State House, District 107)J.B. Pritzker (Governor)Juliana Stratton (Lt. Governor)Kwame Raoul (Attorney General)Sean Casten (U.S. House, IL-6)Brendan Kelly (U.S. House, IL-12)Lauren Underwood (U.S. House, IL-14)Deidre DeJear (Secretary of State)Tim Gannon (Secretary of Agriculture)Kristin Sunde (State House, District 42)Jennifer Konfrst (State House, District 43)Eric Gjerde (State House, District 67)Laura Liegois (State House, District 91)Louis Luchini (State Senate, District 7)Laura Fortman (State Senate, District 13)Linda Sanborn (State Senate, District 30)Jacky Rosen (U.S. Senate)Susie Lee (U.S. House, NV-3)Steven Horsford (U.S. House, NV-4)Andy Kim (U.S. House, NJ-3)Tom Malinowski (U.S. House, NJ-7)Debra Haaland (U.S. House, NM-1)Daymon Ely (State House, District 23)Natalie Figueroa (State House, District 30)Antonio Delgado (U.S. House, NY-19)Anna Kaplan (State Senate, District 7)Wiley Nickel (State Senate, District 16)Ron Wesson (State House, District 1)Terence Everitt (State House, District 35)Julie Von Haefen (State House, District 36)Sydney Batch (State House, District 37)Rachel Hunt (State House, District 103)Richard Cordray (Governor)Betty Sutton (Lt. Governor)Steve Dettelbach (Attorney General)Kathleen Clyde (Secretary of State)Zack Space (Auditor)Aftab Pureval (U.S. House, OH-1)Jill Schiller (U.S. House, OH-2)Phil Robinson (State House, District 6)Stephanie Howse (State House, District 11)Mary Lightbody (State House, District 19)Beth Liston (State House, District 21)Allison Russo (State House, District 24)Erica Crawley (State House, District 26)Tavia Galonski (State House, District 35)Casey Weinstein (State House, District 37)Taylor Sappington (State House, District 94)Madeleine Dean (U.S. House, PA-4)Susan Wild (U.S. House, PA-7)Tina Davis (State Senate, District 6)Liz Hanbidge (State House, District 61)Carolyn Comitta (State House, District 156)Adrienne Bell (U.S. House, TX-14)Colin Allred (U.S. House, TX-32)