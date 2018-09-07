Former President Barack Obama said Friday his successor, President Donald Trump, is "the symptom, not the cause" of division and polarization in the U.S.Trump, the former president said, is "just capitalizing on resentments that politicians have been fanning for years."His comments came during a speech at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where he accepted an ethics in government award. The remarks served as Obama's first steps into the political fray ahead of the fall campaign. While he has endorsed candidates and appeared at fundraising events, he has spent much of his post-presidency on the political sidelines.In unusually direct terms, he made clear his concerns about politics in the Trump era and implored voters - especially young people - to show up at the polls in the November midterm elections."Just a glance at recent headlines should tell you this moment really is different," Obama said. "The stakes really are higher. The consequences of any of us sitting on the sidelines are more dire."He later added: "This is not normal," and "We're supposed to stand up to bullies, not follow them."The speech was a preview of the argument that Obama is likely to make throughout the fall. On Saturday, the former president will stump for House Democratic candidates from California at an event in Orange County, a conservative-leaning part of California where Republicans are at risk of losing several congressional seats.Next week, Obama plans to campaign in Ohio for Richard Cordray, the Democratic nominee for governor, and Ohio Democrats.Obama's campaign activity will continue through October and will include fundraising appearances, according to an Obama adviser. The adviser was not authorized to discuss Obama's thinking publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. While the former president will be visible throughout the general election, the adviser said that Obama will not be a daily presence on the campaign trail.Republican National Committee Spokesperson Ellie Hockenbury released this statement after the former president made his speech."Just hours after a new report showed job growth yet again exceeding expectations, President Obama stepped back into the spotlight to make the case that our country is on the wrong track. 2016 is over, but President Obama is still dismissing the millions of voters across the country who rejected a continuation of his policies in favor of President Trump's plan for historic tax cuts, new jobs and economic growth. Democrats may have a new resistor-in-chief on the campaign trail, but they'll need more than a message of resist and obstruct to win this NovemberRemarks by President Obama at the University of Illinois at Urbana-ChampaignUrbana, ILSeptember 7, 2018