CHICAGO (WLS) -- President Barack Obama joined "Windy City LIVE" host Val Warner along with Chicago Public High School civics students for a student-centered conversation on "A Promised Land," Obama's riveting, deeply personal account of history in the making during his time in office.
In November, Obama surprised students at a virtual event announcing that all CPS high school students would receive free access to digital copies of "A Promised Land" in English and Spanish.
In the virtual discussion of the New York Times best-seller, the former president touches on everything from decision-making, to inclusivity to the COVID-19 pandemic and even some lighter topics such as marital advice, his favorite food and his favorite perk of being president.
President Obama sits down with Val Warner, CPS students to discuss 'A Promised Land'
