Illinois' 14th District: State Sen. Jim Oberweis claims victory as Republicans vie to unseat Democratic candidate Rep. Underwood

CHICAGO -- Illinois State Sen. Jim Oberweis has claimed victory in the Republican primary election."This has been a spirited and well fought campaign. I have been disappointed in the negative tone that the campaign has taken, but all of that is behind us. Now is the time for us as Republicans to come together and finish the mission which is to defeat Lauren Underwood in November," he said in a statement Tuesday night. "Our country is in tumultuous times, and with Americans facing a great series of challenges in these coming weeks and months, I intend to make my case to the the voters of the 14th district that I am the candidate with the business and life experience we need in DC so our country fully recovers from this national crisis."Oberweis was one of seven Republicans who were battling it out in the hopes of unseating Democratic Rep. Lauren Underwood in Illinois' 14th Congressional District.Underwood had flipped the longtime GOP seat in 2018, which covers portions of seven different counties in Chicago's northwest suburbs.The Naperville nurse who worked in former President Barack Obama's administration, defeated Rep. Randy Hultgren, a Republican elected in 2010.The most well-known are Oberweis, the dairy magnate who has run for governor, and U.S. Senate before, and state Sen. Sue Rezin, a state lawmaker since 2010.The other candidates are Warrenville small business owner Jerry Evans, Naperville coach Ted Gradel, Oswego software consultant Jim Marter, Anthony Catella of St. Charles, a former Catholic priest turned store clerk, and Catalina Lauf, a 26-year-old business developer who served as a Trumpadministration U.S. Commerce Department adviser.The district includes suburbs to Chicago's north and west, along with rural areas.The Associated Press contributed to this report.