CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said that he started thinking this summer about not running for re-election with discussions with his wife Amy Rule during visits to see John McCain in Arizona and by the firepit at the couple's Michigan home.
A final decision wasn't made until the night before the announcement.
A very jovial Emanuel talked about his bombshell announcement during a Wednesday morning one-on-one interview with ABC7 reporter Craig Wall. Highlights of the interview will air during ABC7's afternoon broadcasts starting at 4 p.m.
Emanuel stunned political observers and residents when he announced Tuesday that he would not seek a third term. After that, Rahm said he slept through the night for the first time in 23 years - no calls, no emails.
He said he felt liberated by his decision.
Emanuel said he sought the advice of former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, as well as his friends and children.
The trial of Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke, which starts this month, had nothing to do with it, Emanuel said.
In his seven and a half years in office, Emanuel said that the city's violence took the greatest toll on him.
Emanuel, who leaves office in May, said he doesn't plan to support any candidates in the race to replace him - now or later.
As for his campaign war chest, Emanuel said he plans to return it to the donors.
WHAT'S NEXT FOR EMANUEL?
Emanuel would not say what his plans are after leaving office in May, but ruled out a run for president.
Political strategist David Axelrod said Emanuel's decision was more personal than political.
Emanuel and the first lady dropped their youngest daughter off at college this weekend, and he finalized his decision just Tuesday night.
"In this business, people rarely make the mistake of leaving," Axelrod said. "It's rarely a mistake to leave too soon. It's often a mistake to try and stay too long."
After the mayor's announcement, a group of faith leaders gathered with Rev. Jesse Jackson calling on anyone who might want to join the race for mayor now to put forth an urban agenda. There are at least 12 candidates currently running for mayor.
Emanuel is the 55th mayor of the city of Chicago and has served in the position since 2011. He followed Richard M. Daley, who was mayor for more than 20 years. Emanuel was a member of the Clinton administration from 1993 to 1998, eventually serving as Senior Advisor for Policy and Strategy. He served three terms as the U.S. Representative for Illinois' 5th District, and then served as White House Chief of Staff to President Obama for part of his first term.
Emanuel's decision leaves the candidate field wide open, analysts said, and drastically changes the landscape of next year's election. Election Day is February 26, 2019.
BACK TO BUSINESS
Earlier Wednesday, Emanuel returned to business as usual.
He stopped by the new full-day pre-kindergarten classrooms as Brownell Elementary, stating that he expects whoever follows him as mayor to follow through on universal full-day pre-kindergarten.