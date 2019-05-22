'Oreo?': HUD Secretary Ben Carson confuses common real estate term for cookie

"An Oreo?" Carson asked.
To which Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) replied with a firm tone, "No, not an Oreo." She then proceeded to spell the term back to him twice.
"Real estate?" Carson asked.
"What's the O stand for?" Porter said.
"E-organization?" Carson replied.
Porter replied: "Owned, real estate owned. That's what happens when a property goes to foreclosure, we call it an R-E-O."
Porter was questioning Carson on whether the rate of REOs issued by the Federal Housing Administration is higher than that of other government-owned real estate.
The tense exchange with Democratic lawmakers came during a hearing amid allegations from the Government Accountability Office that HUD broke the law in 2017 when the agency spent tens of thousands of dollars for a new dining set and dishwasher for Carson's office.
The presumed cookie questioning was one of several awkward moments for Carson, who was grilled by Democrats - particularly women on the committee who tried to poke holes in his knowledge of the agency that he runs.
After the hearing, Carson tweeted a picture of himself sending a pack of Double Stuf Oreos to Porter.
OH, REO! Thanks, @RepKatiePorter. Enjoying a few post-hearing snacks. Sending some your way! pic.twitter.com/q4MMTBWVUI— Ben Carson (@SecretaryCarson) May 21, 2019