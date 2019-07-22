Republican group's 'Jihad Squad' Facebook post draws condemnation; Democratic group's post criticized

The Illinois Republican Party Chairman's Association posted a movie-like poster on its Facebook page on Friday, depicting Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan with weapons under the title, "the Jihad Squad." These are the same Democratic congresswomen that President Trump has attacked in recent tweets and comments.
The Chicago office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations along with Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights condemned the post Monday. It was taken down on Sunday.
WATCH: CEO/Exeutive Director of Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights Lawrence Benito condemns Illinois Republican Party Chairman's Association Facebook post
Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Sen. Dick Durbin also condemned the post on Monday.
"There should be no place in Illinois for that kind of foolish, hateful, divisive post," Lightfoot said.
"The politics of Donald Trump are a very contagious the vectors of this infection that he is putting into the Republican Party are fear and hate and racism," Durbin said.
The post has also been roundly criticized by Republicans.
"I was immediately appalled, I thought it was uncalled for, I thought it was offensive and you know I thought there's absolutely no need for this type of trash," said Cook County Board Commission Chairman Sean Morrison.
Over the weekend, Cook County Democratic Party Chair Toni Preckwinkle denounced the post, calling it racist and inflammatory. Illinois GOP Chairman Tim Schneider also condemned it.
A later post on the Illinois Republican County Chairmen's Association signed by President Mark Shaw called the controversial post "unauthorized" and said it is "an unfortunate distraction from the serious debate surrounding the policies advocated by these four socialist members of the United States House of Representatives."
President Trump continued his attacks on the four representatives Monday, tweeting "The 'Squad' is a very racist group of troublemakers who are young, inexperienced, and not very smart."
WATCH: CAIR-Chicago Executive Director Ahmed Rehab explains why the incorrect use of the term jihad is problematic.
The Kankakee County Democrats Facebook page is also being condemned. The posts that appeared Thursday asked, "What's the difference between a Klan hood and a MAGA hat... answering The Klan hood was made in America." The hood also modified the President's Make American Great Again slogan to say "Make American Hate Again."
In a statement, The Democratic Party of Illinois said "Heated racist rhetoric has no place in Illinois or American politics. We denounce hateful speech of any kind and implore the President to stop fanning the flames of racism with his own divisive speech."
The post was deleted.