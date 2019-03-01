POLITICS

Otto Warmbier's parents blame North Korea 'evil regime' in son's death

The parents of Otto Warmbier, the American student who died days after being freed from imprisonment in North Korea, react to a standing ovation during the State of the Union. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON --
The parents of an American college student who died after being detained in North Korea say Kim Jong Un "and his evil regime" are responsible for his death.

Fred and Cindy Warmbier rebuked President Donald Trump in a statement Friday. After meeting with Kim this week, Trump said he takes Kim "at his word" that Kim was unaware of alleged mistreatment of Otto Warmbier.

The Warmbiers say they remained silent during the Trump-Kim summit but "now we must speak out."

They say "Kim and his evil regime are responsible for the death of our son Otto" and for "unimaginable cruelty and inhumanity." They said "no excuses or lavish praise can change that."

Otto Warmbier died in June 2017 after being returned home in a vegetative state.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldnorth koreakim jong undonald trumpPresident Donald Trump
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Washington Gov. Inslee joins Democratic presidential field
Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates
Lightfoot, Preckwinkle signal bruising battle in 5 weeks to mayoral runoff
Zoning committee approves new West Side police, fire training center
More Politics
Top Stories
Chicago police reforms take effect Friday
Metra, Amtrak operating with normal service Friday
Brothers reportedly involved in Jussie Smollett alleged hoax release statement expressing 'regret'
The 60: Spring around the corner, Metra is back
Young brain tumor patient wants letters from your dog
PBR design winner is Chicago area artist
Consumer Countdown: Music app TikTok ordered to pay record fine
Police: Kidnapping suspect arrested, body found in car
Show More
School calls police on 5-year-old boy
Stroke can strike at any age, doctors warn
Man shot by CPD in South Shore charged with attempted murder
Grandmother rescued from block of ice after photoshoot fail
More News