MARCH FOR OUR LIVES

In 'Game For Our Lives,' Parkland students fight 'fake news' with claims of 'BS'

EMBED </>More Videos

Ahead of the March for Our Lives event, an online game has been released that features Parkland students jumping over counter-protesters and combatting claims of ''Fake News" from the governor. (Game for Our Lives)

Ahead of the March for Our Lives event on Saturday, an online game has been released inspired by the Parkland students' mission to change gun laws.

"Game for Our Lives" is a new video game in which players choose to play as Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg or Delaney Tarr, three student activists and survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that took 17 lives on February 14.

In the game, players first jump over counter-protesters on their way to the governor's office. Once there, they engage in a boss battle with a governor who says that teachers should be armed with guns. The governor throws "Fake News" at the student, while the student throws claims of "BS" back at the governor There are two more similar levels after that.

Upon winning, players receive the message, "Congratulations!!! You changed the gun laws! Join MarchForOurLives.com to make a real change."

March for Our Lives is a student-led initiative advocating for a comprehensive new gun control bill. Students will march in Washington, D.C. and around the world on March 24. Gonzalez, Hogg and Tarr are among the students who have been making media appearances to raise awareness of the event.

Gonzalez praised the game on Twitter.


Martins Zelcs, an art director at an advertising agency, said on Twitter that he created it as a personal project.


"We see the game as a tool to create awareness for the march, show support for the movement and celebrate these brave kids," Zelcs told Mashable. "The game arms players with facts to help them refute common pro-gun arguments. It also illustrates how ridiculous the situation in this country is, as kids have to go to the White House and ask to change gun laws because no one is doing it and they're tired of being shot at with assault rifles."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsparkland school shootingvideo gamestudentsteenagerspeace marchMarch for Our Livesu.s. & world
Related
What to know about March for Our Lives
MARCH FOR OUR LIVES
Sen. Durbin visits high school after student sends letter about gun violence
Weapons banned during Trump, Pence NRA appearance
Galvanized by Parkland, teens nationwide organize gun safety town halls
March for Our Lives organizers reveal movement's next step
Debunked falsehoods about Parkland shooting
More March for Our Lives
POLITICS
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Candidates in Illinois 6th District meet with Tribune editorial board
JB Pritzker, Bruce Rauner hold forums with Illinois Farm Bureau
Candidates for Illinois attorney general talk issues at agricultural forum
DNC says it thwarted hacking attempt on its voter database
More Politics
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
More News