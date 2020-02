Rod Blagojevich sentence commuted: Patti Blagojevich in Chicago awaiting husband's return after prison release

EMBED >More News Videos President Donald Trump has commuted the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rod Blagojevich's family is awaiting his arrival home after his release from federal prison in Colorado. President Donald Trump commuted the former governor's sentence Tuesday morning.Blagojevich was on a flight home from Colorado Tuesday night, set to land in Chicago around 11:45 p.m.Patti Blagojevich announced on Twitter there would be a homecoming press conference at her home in Chicago Wednesday at 11 a.m.Flowers are propped up on the brick porch of the Blagojevich home, but Patti has not been since Trump announced his decision.It's been a long road for the Blagojevich family. From the moment her husband reported to federal prison 8 years ago, Patti has made it her mission to get him out.After legal avenues were exhausted, Patti made personal appeals through social media and Fox News to President Donald Trump, hoping Blagojevich's appearance on "Celebrity Apprentice" would be their in. Patti got her hopes up last August when Trump once again talked about commuting the former Illinois governor's sentence."We know that President Trump is a kind man and he's compassionate, he's always been kind to my family," Patti said at the time.Patti's sister, former Chicago alderman Deb Mell, spoke to ABC7 outside the Blagojevich family home in the Ravenswood Manor neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. She said her sister was "elated" at the news but would not be addressing the media for quite some time."She's working on logistics, but obviously very happy," Mell said. "I mean, I'm shaking, it's crazy."Trump finally followed through on his promise Tuesday. Former Blagojevich lawyer Sam Adam Jr. spoke about the president's decision to commute his former client's sentence."It's been a long and arduous road," Adam Jr. said. "Certainly, it's something that nobody would want to go through, the state of Illinois shouldn't want to go through that, but I think a fair and just outcome has come."Back at the Blagojevich family home, one supporter hung up a sign that read "Thank you, Mr. President."Some neighbors who have endured the media scrutiny for years said they are looking forward to the convicted felon's return."Enough is enough, this was too long," one neighbor said."He made some terrible mistakes, but he served long enough," another neighbor added.