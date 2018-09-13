POLITICS

Paul Manafort reaches tentative plea deal, sources say

Paul Manafort reportedly reached a tentative plea deal Thursday.

Sources tell ABC News that former Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort's lawyers have reached a tentative plea deal.

The deal would allow Manafort to avoid trial on charges of fraud and failing to register as a foreign agent. Manafort was convicted on similar charges in August by a court in Virginia.

Manafort has not yet been sentenced after that conviction, which could carry up to 80 years in prison.

Manafort had reportedly been working to reach a plea deal that did not require him to cooperate with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Manafort's trial had been slated to begin in late September.
