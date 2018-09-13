Sources tell ABC News that former Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort's lawyers have reached a tentative plea deal.
The deal would allow Manafort to avoid trial on charges of fraud and failing to register as a foreign agent. Manafort was convicted on similar charges in August by a court in Virginia.
Manafort has not yet been sentenced after that conviction, which could carry up to 80 years in prison.
Manafort had reportedly been working to reach a plea deal that did not require him to cooperate with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.
Manafort's trial had been slated to begin in late September.
Paul Manafort reaches tentative plea deal, sources say
POLITICS
More Politics
Top Stories