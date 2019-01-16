WASHINGTON --House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is asking President Trump to postpone the State of the Union.
In a new letter, the San Francisco Democrat tells President Trump the speech scheduled for January 29 should be postponed due to the ongoing government shutdown.
Speaker Pelosi cites the shutdown's impact on the Secret Service and security.
"The U.S. Secret Service was designated as the lead federal agency responsible for coordinating, planning, exercising, and implementing security for National Special Security Events by Public Law 106-544, December 19, 2000," Pelosi wrote. "However, both the U.S. Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security have not been funded for 26 days now - with critical departments hamstrung by furloughs."
Pelosi went on to write, "Sadly, given the security concerns and unless government re-opens this week, I suggest that we work together to determine another suitable date after government has re-opened for this address or for you to consider delivering your State of the Union address in writing to the Congress on January 29th."
So far there has been no response from President Trump.
You can read the full text of Pelosi's letter here.