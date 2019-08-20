PHOTOS: Gov. JB Pritzker's newly rehabbed Thompson Center office

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker's office released Tuesday new photos showing the governor's newly rehabbed office in the Thompson Center.The total cost of the carpeting, paint and ceiling tile work cost roughly $275,000, the governor's office said. Governor Pritzker re-furnished his office suite using personal funds.A spokeswoman said in a statement, "The Governor's Office at the Thompson Center was in a very sad state of disrepair, and the Pritzkers paid personally to replace decades-old carpeting and repaint so that the space would no longer be embarrassing for the state when hosting constituents and other dignitaries until we vacate the building. We will continue to focus on governing efficiently, but no functioning government should allow an office to have fallen into such disrepair for decades. The Governor's Office at the Thompson Center epitomizes cutting off your nose to spite your face."