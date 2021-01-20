presidential inauguration

Politicians and world leaders offer support to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris on Inauguration Day

WASHINGTON -- As President Joe Biden prepared for his inauguration Wednesday, supporters across the country celebrated and wished the president and Vice President Kamala Harris the best.

Biden's oath of office Wednesday to become the 46th President of the United States puts him at the helm of a deeply divided nation where he inherits a confluence of crisis that are arguably greater than any faced by his predecessors.

Ahead of the ceremony, politicians took to social media to offer their support.

Former President Barack Obama tweeted in support of his former vice president saying, "Congratulations to my friend, President @JoeBiden! This is your time."

He included a photo of the pair hugging in the White House.



Former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton tweeted in support of Harris, "It delights me to think that what feels historical and amazing to us today-a woman sworn in to the vice presidency-will seem normal, obvious, "of course" to Kamala's grand-nieces as they grow up. And they will be right."


She also offered words of encouragement to the president and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, tweeting, "So excited to call these two wonderful people "Mr. President" and "Dr. Biden."



Biden himself also offered supportive words toward his wife, tweeting "I love you, Jilly, and I couldn't be more grateful to have you with me on the journey ahead."



Global leaders also chimed in to offer their congratulations.

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson tweeted, "Congratulations to @JoeBiden on being sworn in as President of the United States and to @KamalaHarris on her historic inauguration. America's leadership is vital on the issues that matter to us all, from climate change to COVID, and I look forward to working with President Biden."



First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon offered a series of tweets in support of Biden and Harris, saying "Warm congratulations and best wishes to President Biden and Vice President Harris. Scotland and the USA share long-standing bonds of friendship and co-operation. We look forward to building on these in the years ahead."



Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi also expressed he is looking forward to working with the pair. "My warmest congratulations to @JoeBiden on his assumption of office as President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with him to strengthen India-US strategic partnership," he said.



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said shortly after President Biden's swearing in he looked forward to working with the new president.

"Canada and the United States enjoy one of the most unique relationships in the world, built on a shared commitment to democratic values, common interests, and strong economic and security ties," he said. "Our two countries are more than neighbours -- we are close friends, partners, and allies.

"Canada and the United States have worked side-by-side to tackle some of the greatest challenges we have faced in our history," Trudeau also said.

He also tweeted his congratulations to the new president as well as Vice President Kamala Harris.



Mexico's President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, wished Biden well ahead of the inauguration.

During his daily briefing, López Obrador outlined three themes as key areas of the bilateral relationship with the US. "Those three themes are very important: pandemic, economic recovery and migration," he said.

López Obrador also said Biden should take steps to settle the immigration status of Mexicans working in the US.

The Vatican published Pope Francis' message to President Joe Biden, the United States' second Catholic President, following his inauguration.

"On the occasion of your inauguration as the forty-sixth President of the United States of America, I extend cordial good wishes and the assurance of my prayers that Almighty God will grant you wisdom and strength in the exercise of your high office," the message says.

"Under your leadership, may the American people continue to draw strength from the lofty political, ethical and religious values that have inspired the nation since its founding.

"At a time when the grave crises facing our human family call for farsighted and united responses, I pray that your decisions will be guided by a concern for building a society marked by authentic justice and freedom, together with unfailing respect for the rights and dignity of every person, especially the poor, the vulnerable and those who have no voice," the Pope wrote.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated the incoming administration while also reminding them he sees Iran as their top challenge to confront.

"President Biden, you and I have had a warm personal friendship going back many decades. I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the US-Israel alliance, to continue expanding peace between Israel and the Arab world and to confront common challenges, chief among them the threat posed by Iran," Netanyahu said in a video statement.



NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called Biden's inauguration "the start of a new chapter for the transatlantic Alliance."

"U.S. leadership remains essential as we work together to protect our democracies, our values and the rules-based international order," he said.

"NATO Allies need to stand together to address the security consequences of the rise of China, the threat of terrorism, including in Afghanistan and Iraq, and a more assertive Russia."

CNN Wire contributed to this report

RELATED:
Vice President Kamala Harris will open new chapter in US politics on Inauguration Day
How the Joe Biden presidency could impact your money
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashingtonpresidential inaugurationjoe bidenu.s. & worldhillary clintonbarack obama
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION
Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman: 'Even as we grieved, we grew'
Musicians from all over the country perform virtually in honor of inauguration
VP Kamala Harris sworn in, opening new chapter in US politics
What designers Biden and Harris wore for Inauguration
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Biden takes helm as president, says 'democracy has prevailed'
Watch, read Pres. Joe Biden's full inaugural address
Trump leaves White House, says 'It's been a great honor'
IL reports 4,822 new COVID-19 cases, 107 deaths
Trump pardons include Casey Urlacher
Which Chicago residents are getting COVID vaccines? Map by zip code
How the Joe Biden presidency could impact your money
Show More
Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman: 'Even as we grieved, we grew'
Chicago restaurants could soon see return to indoor dining
WI pharmacist accused of ruining COVID-19 vaccine faces months in prison, fine if convicted
Family of mother critically wounded in Aurora carjacking speaks out
Aurora police investigating after car drives into Best Buy
More TOP STORIES News