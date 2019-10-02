President Donald Trump

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirms he was on call between Trump, Ukrainian president

U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo speaks after meeting Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio in Rome, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (AP)

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has confirmed that he was on the telephone call between President Trump and the Ukrainian president that is the subject of an impeachment inquiry.

"I was on the phone call,'' Pompeo told reporters in Rome Wednesday during a news conference with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio.

He did not give information about the contents of the call, saying only that he was well-versed in U.S. policy toward Ukraine.

In the July 25 call with the Ukrainian president, Trump prodded him to investigate Trump's Democratic rival Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

Pompeo is under increasing scrutiny from House Democrats leading impeachment proceedings against Trump. On Tuesday, he pushed back on House demands for interviews with State Department officials about the administration's dealings with Ukraine that are at the center of the inquiry.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington dcdonald trumpimpeachmentu.s. & worldpresident donald trumpnancy pelosi
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Giant statues of 42 U.S. presidents are hidden on a farm in rural Virginia
President Trump impeachment inquiry gains steam; Illinois pols on front line
Florida teacher probed after quiz refers to President Trump as 'idiot'
Whistleblower accuses White House of Ukraine call cover-up
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot by Bridgeview officer after squad car rear-ended, police say
Man found fatally shot in West Rogers Park alley
What is formjacking? New cyber security scam is on the rise
CTU delegates meet Wednesday to formalize strike date
Wednesday marks 1 year since disappearance of Chicago postal worker
Family claims student targeted, bullied at South Side school
New Field Museum exhibit lets you smell the breath of Sue the T. Rex
Show More
911 calls involving Gary City Council president accused of kidnapping released
Chicago AccuWeather: Much cooler, cloudy, breezy with rain Wednesday
Meghan Markle suing British tabloid over letter to dad
2,000-plus attend funeral for vet with no immediate family
Employee who stopped out-of-control catering cart at O'Hare to be honored
More TOP STORIES News