WASHINGTON, D.C. --On Wednesday, Washington, D.C.'s National Cathedral will be filled with dignitaries for George H.W. Bush's state funeral.
Sunday though, the congregation heard from Bush biographer Jon Meacham, who was a guest preacher for a pre-planned event that took on additional meaning.
Meacham opened his sermon with the same prayer Bush opened his inaugural address with on January 20, 1989.
"There is, but one just use of power and it is to serve people," Bush said that day, and Meacham repeated it this morning.
Meacham closed by telling the congregants, "Very few human beings could have written that prayer as well."
Here is the full text of Bush's Inaugural Prayer:
Heavenly father, we bow our heads and thank you for your love.
Make us strong to do your work, willing to heed and hear your will and write on our heart these words: use power to help people.
For we are given power not to advance our own purposes, nor to make a great show in the world, nor a name.
There is, but one just use of power and it is to serve people.
Help us remember, Lord, Amen.
