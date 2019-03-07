chicago mayor election

Preckwinkle and Lightfoot square off in first head to head forum for Chicago's next mayor

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The two women, fighting it out to become Chicago's next mayor are meeting in their first head to head forum Thursday night. Toni Preckwinkle and Lori Lightfoot have just a handful of weeks to convince voters they are the best one to lead Chicago forward.

Lori Lightfoot said she is not planning for this to be a night of mudslinging, and Toni Preckwinkle said she's not sure what to expect -- but the tone of the campaign suggests it may be shifting negative.

Standing with signs saying "Bring in the Light," The Chicago Firefighters Union Local 2 became the second labor endorsement for Lori Lightfoot.

"Her opponent is a very nice woman and she's done some good things but we feel Lori is the person that's going to bring Local 2 and the city of Chicago forward," said Jim Tracy, President, Chicago Firefighters Union Local 2.

On the day of the first mayoral runoff debate Lightfoot also launched her first ad attacking Toni Preckwinkle for her attack ad on Lightfoot and highlighting the fact Preckwinkle hired Ed Burke's son.

"That sends a message to hard-working, working class families, all over the city that the status quo, the clouted few get the resources," Lightfoot said.

Preckwinkle dismissed the ad.

"Look she's been throwing punches at me for months so I think it's really hypocritical of her to complain," Preckwinkle said.

And she fired this shot across the bow about Lightfoot's experience.

"What I say is, you wouldn't want to get on an airplane with someone who's never flown it before," Preckwinkle said. "I don't think she has the experience. And I have both vision and experience."

Both candidates have been spending a good amount of time preparing for Thursday's first one on one showdown, which could further define the type of campaign voters can expect to see in the coming weeks.
