CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will hold a news conference Wednesday about reopening offices under her.Preckwinkle will be joined at the press conference by Interim Bureau Chief of Asset Management Elizabeth Granato and Director of Facilities Management Bilqis Jacobs.Last week, Preckwinkle announced that $40 million would be going toward the county's COVID-19 contact tracing program. The investment means the county will be able to trace 3,000 contacts per day.