Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle outlines budget proposal with no tax increases, but more than 600 job cuts

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle outlined her $6.9 billion budget proposal for 2021, which she says includes no tax increases or cuts to critical services.With the economy still shaky due to COVID-19, Cook County says it's not bringing in enough money from traditional revenue sources. Still, Board President Preckwinkle proposed what her team says will be a balanced budget.The proposed budget does include reducing 659 full-time positions, with about 300 of them being eliminated in the sheriff's office.The moves are proposed to address a roughly $00 million shortfall in the budget if the changes are not made."Unsurprisingly, Cook County's budget outlook has been equally dreary," Board President Preckwinkle said. "Due to the economic consequences brought on by the pandemic and unrest, we experienced hundreds of millions in revenue losses and were faced with an economic calamity we could never have foreseen in that original 2020 vision."Other substantial changes proposed would alter the services offered at Provident Hospital.The suggested changes include switching the emergency department to stand by and reducing staffing levels for in-patient care, moves the county argues better meet demand.But National Nurses United argues these changes, if implemented, would further exacerbate health care disparities felt by Chicago's minority communities."To me, it's stunning that they out of one side of their mouth, 'Black Lives Matter. We care about healthcare. We want to provide services,'" said Dennis Kosuth of Nurses United. "On the other hand, what they are actually doing in practice is reducing care and I don't understand how that gap can exist between what they say and what they do. That's a shame."The county's finance committee will meet briefly after the meeting to approve a hearing schedule for the proposed budget. They will outline two public hearings set for Oct. 29 with a morning session at 10 a.m. and an evening session at 5:30 p.m. These meetings will be held virtually with no in-person participation. The committee will also schedule dates for the departmental reviews on the proposed budget starting next month. Those will be held virtually as well.