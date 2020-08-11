Politics

Pres. Trump, politicians react to Joe Biden's VP pick Sen. Kamala Harris

Joe Biden has chosen California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate. It's a move that fulfills the wish of Democrats clamoring to see a woman of color on a major party's presidential ticket for the first time in history.

Former President Barack Obama, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, President Donald Trump and other politicians released statements following Biden's VP announcement on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump

In a press release, Trump adviser Katrina Pierson said "Harris will abandon her own morals, as well as try to bury her record as a prosecutor, in order to appease the anti-police extremists controlling the Democrat Party.''



President Barack Obama

Former President Barack Obama took to Twitter Tuesday backing Biden's pick, saying Harris is "more than prepared for the job."



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a statement saying in every leadership position Harris has been in she's advanced a more just and fair future for all.

"Rooted in strong values and her proud American story, Vice President Harris will be a tireless champion for hard-working families everywhere," said Pelosi.

Several women who were also on Biden's VP shortlist expressed their support for Harris and released statements of their own.

Former UN ambassador Susan Rice

"Senator Harris is a tenacious and trailblazing leader who will make a great partner on the campaign trail. I am confident that Biden-Harris will prove to be a winning ticket," said former U.N. ambassador Susan Rice.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.)



Rep. Maxine Waters, (D-Calif.)
EMBED More News Videos

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., says Kamala Harris "embodies all the qualities that are necessary to be a vice president and to work closely with the nominee."



Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.)



Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.)



Stacey Abrams, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate



Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms



Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.)


Former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton tweeted her support for Sen. Harris saying "she's already proven herself to be an incredible public servant and leader."



Former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders

Vermont Senator and former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders also expressed his support for Harris in a tweet saying she understands what it takes to stand up for working people.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumpkamala harrisjoe bidenpolitics2020 presidential electionelectionpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8 tornadoes hit greater Chicago area Monday, NWS confirms
Chicago tornado leaves 3-mile path of damage in Rogers Park
Chicago looting suspects likely to quickly bail out of jail
Man charged in fatal River North hit-and-run
Illinois reports 1,645 new coronavirus cases, 16 deaths
Live: Indiana governor gives COVID-19 update as some kids return to school
Pilsen artist dedicates mural to murdered Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen
Show More
Girl, 4, dies in Gage Park fire during sleepover
FBI investigates shooting of military helicopter in Virginia
Regularly-scheduled vaccines remain vital to children's health, experts say
ComEd power outage still effecting nearly 200K across Chicago area
Biden, Harris to make unusual campaign debut in virus era
More TOP STORIES News