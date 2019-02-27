POLITICS

President Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un meet in Vietnam

President Donald Trump arrived in Vietnam ahead of a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

HANOI, Vietnam --
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met and shook hands at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi for his second face-to-face meeting.

Trump and Kim are scheduled to meet for 20 minutes before sitting down for what the White House has described as a "social dinner" together.

They'll sit down again for formal meetings Thursday.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said earlier that Trump would be joined at the Vietnam dinner by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (pahm-PAY'-oh) and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

Kim will be joined by Kim Yong Chol, his chief interlocutor with the U.S., and North Korea's minister of foreign affairs Ri Yong Ho.
