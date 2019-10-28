President Donald Trump makes first official visit to Chicago to speak at International Association of Chiefs of Police conference

Trump is scheduled to speak at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference around 10: 00 a.m. at the McCormick Place.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot gave opening remarks at the conference over the weekend.
The White House said the President plans to discuss his efforts to reduce crime through criminal justice reform.
Trump has often referred to high crime rates in Chicago. He made remarks about the city's violence during last year's IACP conference, which was held in Orlando, Florida.
"I have directed the attorney general's office to immediately go to the great city of Chicago to help straighten out the terrible shooting wave," Trump said at the time.
City officials warned residents to be aware of heavy traffic around McCormick Place and Trump Tower.
Hundreds of Chicago police officers will be on streets and an extra 1800 officers will be available if needed.
Back in 2016, he never made it to the stage for a campaign rally at the UIC Pavillion after clashes between supporters and demonstrators.
ABC7's Political Analyst Laura Washington predicts that Trump will use the same language he has before when talking about the city of Chicago.
"He beats up on Chicago about the violence. He beats up on Chicago on our status as a sanctuary city. I think he will be doing that at his speech tomorrow," Washington said.
Outside of Trump Tower on Sunday night, a small group gathered to protest the president.
"He says he is Christian and if you are a Christian, it says that Jesus Christ was an immigrant and refugee and we need not to be afraid of them," said Pastor Emma Lozano, of the Lincoln United Methodist Church.
Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said he's boycotting Trump's speech at the law enforcement conference Monday.
"It just doesn't line up with our city's core values along with my personal values," Johnson said.
In a national address Sunday, Trump described a nighttime airborne raid in Syria, with American special operations forces that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
No U.S. troops were killed in the operation, Trump said.
Sunday night, the President was met with loud, sustained boos and chants of "Lock him up!" from fans at Nationals Park when he was shown on the in-stadium video screen after the third inning of Game 5 of the World Series.