POLITICS

President Trump threatens Mexico over migrant caravan

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump is lashing out over a caravan of Central American migrants trying to reach the United States, saying that if Mexico does not stop the effort, he will use the military to "CLOSE OUR SOUTHERN BORDER." (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump is lashing out over a caravan of Central American migrants trying to reach the United States, saying that if Mexico does not stop the effort, he will use the military to "CLOSE OUR SOUTHERN BORDER."

Trump tweeted Thursday that he wanted "Mexico to stop this onslaught." He also appeared to threaten a revamped trade deal with Mexico and Canada.

Trump did not detail his military threat. Earlier this year, some National Guard members were deployed to the border on a limited mission that does not include contact with migrants.

More than 2,000 Hondurans are in a migrant caravan trying to reach the United States.

Mexico's government says migrants with proper documents can enter and those who don't either have to apply for refugee status or face deportation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trumpborder crisisimmigration
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
JB Pritzker pushes back against racial discrimination claims
Underwood hopes to ride 'blue wave,' flip traditionally-red 14th District
Lawsuit alleges racial discrimination in J.B. Pritzker campaign
Don McGahn out as White House counsel, sources say
More Politics
Top Stories
1 killed, 1 hurt in hit-and-run crash; witnesses say crash seemed intentional
Abducted 7-month-old girl found; Amber Alert canceled
What we know about disappearance of Wis. girl Jayme Closs
Hundreds of volunteers help Field Museum digitize archives, unlock history
Chicago gets Second City title for... pizza?
JB Pritzker pushes back against racial discrimination claims
5 arrested after off-duty CPD officer detective at gunpoint in Edgewater
Father killed in Burnham motorcycle crash; 2 critically injured
Show More
K-9 Dax tracks man charged with choking ex-girlfriend after break-in
Worker accused of peeing on line at pork processing plant
4-year-old boy shot in apparent case of road rage
Sex abuse victims sue all Illinois Catholic dioceses
More News