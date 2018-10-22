President Trump to hold rally in Illinois Saturday

President Donald Trump plans to visit Illinois later this week.
He'll headline a midterm campaign rally at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, at the Southern Illinois Airport at 605 Flightline Road in Murphysboro.
The president is campaigning for Republican Congressman Mike Bost, who's in a tight re-election race against Democrat Brendan Kelly.
Over the weekend, the president campaigned for Republicans in Nevada.
For more information on voting in the midterm elections, visit the ABC7 voter information guide and for information on the candidates, visit our Meet the Candidates page.
