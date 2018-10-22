POLITICS

President Trump to hold rally in Illinois Saturday

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump plans to visit Illinois later this week.

President Donald Trump plans to visit Illinois later this week.

He'll headline a midterm campaign rally at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, at the Southern Illinois Airport at 605 Flightline Road in Murphysboro.

The president is campaigning for Republican Congressman Mike Bost, who's in a tight re-election race against Democrat Brendan Kelly.

Over the weekend, the president campaigned for Republicans in Nevada.

For more information on voting in the midterm elections, visit the ABC7 voter information guide and for information on the candidates, visit our Meet the Candidates page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpPresident Donald Trumpelection 2018electionrallyu.s. & worldIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Early voting expands to more locations Monday
Chelsea Clinton joins Day of Action volunteering events in Chicago
Sunday last day for online voter registration in Illinois
Vote 2018: Election Information for Voting in Illinois
More Politics
Top Stories
Man shot during car theft in Heart of Chicago
28 shot, 8 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
2 killed in head-on crash in unincorporated Homer Township
Early voting expands to more locations Monday
Mega Millions jackpot at record $1.6 billion; Powerball at $620M
Couple fatally shot while inside parked car on West Side
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and mild Monday
Video shows officer punching 14-year-old girl during arrest
Show More
Search continues for missing pregnant postal worker Kierra Coles
6 complete 30-hour coffin challenge at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee
Ice Castles coming to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Woman who blocked man from entering building says she did nothing wrong
More News