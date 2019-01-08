President Trump to make historic Oval Office speech on border wall

President Donald Trump will speak from the Oval Office Tuesday evening and is expected to draw a line in the sand on America's southern border.While he may not declare a full-blown national emergency, the president's eight minute address and the supporting evidence he will claim are going to portray a nation in crisis: overrun by dangerous border crashers who can only be stopped by the wall he has promised to voters.When presidents speak from the Oval Office, it is big deal. The Oval is hallowed space reserved for major announcements and momentous occasions."My fellow citizens. At this hour American and coalition forces are in the early stages of military operations to disarm Iraq..." said President George W. Bush while declaring war from the Oval Office in 2003.Presidents Clinton, Obama and many others have talked directly to the American people from the Oval office, considered the prime working space of America's chief executive.In his first prime time remarks from this office, President Trump is framing Tuesday night's border wall address as a moment of crisis."I may declare a national emergency, dependent on what's going to happen over the next few days," the president said.A campaign letter to his supporters Tuesday teed up the speech. The president wrote, "Drugs are poisoning our loved ones; MS-13 gang members are threatening our safety; Illegal criminals are flooding our nation."Those are frequently-cited factoids -- and often challenged as exaggerations or outright misstatements.Regardless, billions in funding for the southern border wall project underlies a now weeks-long government shutdown."Well, look, the American people aren't as concerned about the political debate as they are concerned about what's really happening at the border," Vice President Mike Pence said.On Tuesday evening what the president says is happening at the border will concern and affect millions of people on both sides of the proposed wall, and what Mr. Trump cites as facts:-Whether he says terrorists are flowing freely across the border, which his own State Department has said isn't true-Whether there is a claim of soaring illegal border entry, which also isn't true. Border crashers last year were at the lowest level since 1971There will be other items put on the table by President Trump as he tries to harness public support for his border wall plan and the continuing shutdown that has resulted from the political standoff. On Eyewitness News at 10 there will be full coverage of what he says, what it means, and what the I-Team truthsquad learns about the president's remarks.