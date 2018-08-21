PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

President Trump's ex-personal attorney reaches plea deal, sources say

President Donald Trump speaks at the White House on April 9, 2018; at left, Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen in a file image from Sept. 19, 2017. (AP Photo Andrew Harnik / Evan Vucci)

NEW YORK --
ABC News sources say that Michael Cohen, former attorney for President Donald Trump, has reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors in New York.

The Associated Press also said that two people familiar with the financial fraud investigation of Donald Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, say his lawyers are in negotiations with prosecutors.

The people say the lawyer could plead guilty in Manhattan federal court as early as Tuesday afternoon, if a deal is struck requiring cooperation with the government. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to publicly discuss the case.
Cohen was Trump's longtime personal lawyer until weeks ago. He was seen going into his lawyers' offices early Tuesday.

Prosecutors had been investigating Cohen for possible fraud related to his businesses for months. The FBI raided his hotel room, home and office on April 9, seizing more than 4 million items.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpPresident Donald Trumppoliticsu.s. & worldNew YorkWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Rudy Giuliani: 'Truth isn't truth'
Weekend Watch: Newspapers push back against Trump's 'enemy of the people' claim
Trump says he cancelled military parade, citing 'ridiculously high' price tag
Pentagon postpones Trump's military parade
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
Former Trump adviser Chicagoan George Papadopoulos may scrap plea deal
Chicago launches new information portal on website
Obama endorses JB Pritzker for Illinois governor
Joe Walsh's wife picked to replace disgraced state rep
More Politics
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' body found, authorities believe
Man accused of locking daughter in basement unfit to stand trial, doctor says
Hadiya Pendleton murder trial: Suspect's confession may be played
Jackpot in McHenry VFW drawing rolls over, grows to $4,264,504
New CTA Blue Line Illinois Medical District station opens Tuesday
Advance work on Lake Shore Drive resurfacing begins Tuesday
Watts admits wife's murder, blames her for kids' deaths
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Show More
Man dies after fall from Fullerton CTA platform
White Sox manager Rick Renteria taken to hospital as precaution
Fallen CFD diver Juan Bucio's badge added to wall of honor
Nazi war criminal, 95, deported; lied about his identity, lived in NYC for years
More News