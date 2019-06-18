Pride flag flies above Illinois capitol for 1st time

Our State Capitol is flying a Pride Flag by order of @GovPritzker. This flag is very special, since it came from The Phoenix Center--the LGBTQ Community Center for Central Illinois🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸 #twill #Pride2019 pic.twitter.com/8OzfMQEThq — Rep. Greg Harris (@repgregharris) June 16, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- For the first time, the pride flag is soaring above the Illinois capitol.State Representative Greg Harris (D-Chicago), the state's first openly gay House majority leader, shared a photo of the flag over the weekend."Our State Capitol is flying a Pride Flag by order of @GovPritzker," Harris wrote. "This flag is very special, since it came from The Phoenix Center--the LGBTQ Community Center for Central Illinois"Governor JB Pritzker said the flag is up for LGBTQ Pride Month because, as he put it, "every Illinoisan should be proud of who they are, who they love or how they identify."Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza also tweeted a picture of the pride flag she is flying outside her office in Springfield.