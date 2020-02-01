Pritzker preaches ethics reform, activists, like Better Government Association, want it soon

The Illinois Joint Commission on Ethics and Lobbying Reform met in Springfield on Thursday. It was one day after Pritzker's State of the State address, in which he repeated his call to clean up government, and two days after former Sen. Martin Sandoval pleaded guilty to federal bribery charges.
Better Government Association Policy Director Marie C. Dillon testified in Springfield. She joined ABC7 Chicago with her findings.
Dillon said their discussion focused on the Governmental Ethics Act, which mainly discusses disclosure and conflicts of interest. Ethics legislation in Illinois needs to be beefed up, she said.
