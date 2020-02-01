Politics

Pritzker preaches ethics reform, activists, like Better Government Association, want it soon

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- In his State of the State address Wednesday, Gov. JB Pritzker preached the need for ethics reform, and activists want it soon.

The Illinois Joint Commission on Ethics and Lobbying Reform met in Springfield on Thursday. It was one day after Pritzker's State of the State address, in which he repeated his call to clean up government, and two days after former Sen. Martin Sandoval pleaded guilty to federal bribery charges.

RELATED: Gov. JB Pritzker talks corruption concerns during State of the State address in Springfield
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. JB Pritzker delivered the 2020 State of the State address Wednesday in Springfield.



Better Government Association Policy Director Marie C. Dillon testified in Springfield. She joined ABC7 Chicago with her findings.

Dillon said their discussion focused on the Governmental Ethics Act, which mainly discusses disclosure and conflicts of interest. Ethics legislation in Illinois needs to be beefed up, she said.

RELATED: Illinois General Assembly to tackle ethics reform as Martin Sandoval pleads guilty to corruption charges
EMBED More News Videos

Illinois lawmakers returned to Springfield Tuesday, where one of the primary focuses of this legislative session is ethics reform.



For more articles from the Better Government Association, visit bettergov.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsspringfieldjb pritzkerbetter government associationcorruption
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lincoln Park basketball suspended, principal removed for 'serious misconduct' allegations
Lombard elementary students 'take over'
Coronavirus concerns prompt travel restrictions, 7th case confirmed in Calif.
Can face masks really protect you from coronavirus?
ATM pulled from foundation at suburban bank in attempted theft: police
Deer tramples man in McDonald's parking lot
Gucci store robbed in Gold Coast: CPD
Show More
Former Carpentersville teacher gets 10 years in sex abuse case
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
CPD releases photo of suspect vehicle in South Side hit-and-run
Trump impeachment vote likely Wednesday as Senate rejects witnesses
State Police search Madigan's office as part of Franks case
More TOP STORIES News