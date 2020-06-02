CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker, Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle and Cardinal Blase Cupich to discuss the unrest across the Chicago area and the nation.
Jahmal Cole of My Block, My Hood, My City, North Lawndale community activist Princess Shaw as well as other faith-based community leaders.
The press conference will take place at 12:30 p.m.
ON Monday, Governor Pritzker called out President Donald Trump for comments Trump has made on the protests.
Pritzker said that if Trump can't say anything that will help bring calm to the nation, he shouldn't say anything at all.
"OK, well thank you very much JB. I don't like your rhetoric much either, because I watched it, with respect to the coronavirus, and I don't like your rhetoric much either," Trump replied. "I think you could have done a much better job, frankly."
Chicago protests: Governor JB Pritzker, Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle, Cardinal Blase Cupich address unrest across area : WATCH LIVE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More