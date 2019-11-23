Politics

Gov. Pritzker spending more of his own money on Capitol office

SPRINGFIELD, Ill -- Billionaire Gov. J.B. Pritzker is financing another government office rehab.

The governor's office announced Friday that the governor's offices in the state Capitol will be renovated for about $40,000.

Pritzker spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh (a-boo-DAY'-uh) says the governor's second-floor private office will be soundproofed and the reception area reconfigured.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Gov. JB Pritzker's newly rehabbed Thompson Center office

The first-year Democrat spent $275,000 of his own money last summer to upgrade the executive offices in Chicago's James R. Thompson Center. He took nearly $1 million out of his pocket to continue renovating the 1855 Governor's Mansion in Springfield and to upgrade the governor's southern Illinois DuQuoin home.

Pritzker's predecessor, Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and his wife, Diana, chipped in $1 million of their own to kick off their $15 million fundraiser to rehabilitate the mansion. It was completed in 2018.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsspringfieldjb pritzkerrehabgovernor
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman's body found in burning car in Andersonville
Pair wanted for attempted child luring in Marquette Park
Dramatic photos show Chicago's disappearing beaches
Chicago lights Christmas tree in Millennium Park
3 teens in custody in fatal shooting of Portage woman
Chicago banker claims dirty tricks in case linked to Paul Manafort
Boy, 15, stabbed on NW Side, police say
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, chilly
Illinois state rep charged with not having valid gun permit
Rich Central student charged after pellet hits school bus, injuring another student
Prospect Heights, Streamwood use surveys, committees before approving pot sales
Boy, 16, shot near high school in Morgan Park, police say
More TOP STORIES News