Governor JB Pritzker to deliver State of the State address in Springfield Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker will deliver the 2020 State of the State address Wednesday in Springfield.Governor Pritzker is expected to call for ethics reforms. The legislative session opened Tuesday as state Senator Martin Sandoval pleaded guilty to bribery and tax fraud charges.The State of the State address will begin at noon at the Illinois State Capitol. It will be streamed live on ABC7Chicago.com.